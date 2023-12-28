Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has received a polarised response at the ticket windows. However, the initial mixed reviews barely affected its footfall. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the dramedy is smoothly moving towards the 200 crore mark. Scroll below for day 8 early estimates at the India box office.

Most are very well aware by now that Shah Rukh Khan is competing at the box office against Prabhas. Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, arrived one day later, on December 22, 2023. Although the genres were different, the fan wars online are quite brutal. In terms of advance booking, the action thriller was way ahead of the comedy-drama and dominated the ticket windows from the beginning.

Day 8 early estimates of Dunki

After a good opening weekend, Dunki has maintained a steady pace despite the normal working days. In fact, the film has managed to stay above the 10 crore mark since the conclusion of the Christmas festivities. The evening and the night shows witnessed better trends, boosting the overall box office collection each day. However, for the first time, the number has come below 10 crores.

As per the early trends flowing in, Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki is aiming for 8.30-9.30 crores on day 8. The film has witnessed another regular drop compared to yesterday’s earnings of 10.50 crores.

The total collection at the Indian box office after 8 days stands at 160.31-161.31 crores. It’ll be interesting to see if the film enters the 200-crore club during the second weekend.

Dunki at the worldwide box office

Made on a budget of 120 crores, Shah Rukh Khan has sealed a hat-trick of box office success this year with Dunki. Earlier, he delivered historic success with Pathaan and Jawan.

This Rajkumar Hirani directorial at the worldwide box office has garnered 305 crores gross in 7 days. It has also surpassed the global collections of many biggies, including Dabangg 2, Race 3, and 2.0 (Hindi).

More about Dunki

Dunki hit the theatre screens on December 21, 2023. The film was expected to perform similarly to Jawan and Pathaan and emerge as one of the biggest box office hits of Shah Rukh Khan but it is not going to happen. While its genre is a limitation at the box office, the dramedy is all set to hit a double century soon.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Vicky Kaushal makes a cameo appearance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

