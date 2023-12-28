It was the final day of the first week for Salaar, and it ended on a steady note. After a tremendous start, the film saw the collection dropping on regular working days, and the overall trajectory has not been that good. Still, the beginning was so big that it covered up the underperformance. In the latest development, the magnum opus has entered the 300 crore club at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released on 22nd December and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. All thanks to record-breaking pre-sales and initial euphoria, a bumper collection was recorded, but the effect of mixed word-of-mouth came into play straightaway after the festive period of Christmas ended.

Salaar at the Indian box office on day 7

In the latest box office update, Salaar has made its entry in the 300 crore club in India by recording a collection of day 7 at 12-13.50 crores. Including the estimates, the Indian total stands at 307.50-309 crores (all languages) after the end of the first week.

Salaar finds support in the Hindi version

Salaar, just like several other pan-Indian films, is witnessing massive drops in the original Telugu version after an enormous start, and it’s the Hindi dubbed version which is driving the major business now. Yes, the run of the Hindi version is good, considering the clash with Dunki. However, if one looks at the overall picture, it is turning out to be underwhelming.

Salaar is shot on a huge scale, and considering its high budget, a much better performance was needed, and a solid chunk of business was expected from each of the languages it is released in. In reality, apart from the Telugu version, which has dropped now massively, only the Hindi dubbed version is contributing numbers. All other dubbed versions failed to live up to expectations.

Salaar to pick up during the second weekend

There’s no denying that Salaar has found acceptance among the masses in the Hindi belt. So, during the weekend, the film will show good growth, and there are chances that it might even overtake Dunki’s second-weekend numbers. Let’s see what happens.

