Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki may have received mixed responses from the critics, but that isn’t impacting its footfalls in any way. In fact, the film is witnessing a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar, which was released today. But the Rajkumari Hirani directorial continues to hold its fort strong. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest about box office collection on day 2.

Dunki made a promising start at the box office. Despite the comedy genre, Shah Rukh Khan managed to accumulate box office collections in the vicinity of 29.20 crores. It also witnessed a minimal dip in advance booking collections today, which was a hint enough that another promising day is on the cards.

Day 2 estimates of Dunki

Given the fact that Dunki was clashing with Salaar at the box office, the footfalls were bound to be impacted. Despite that, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani‘s film has raked in impressive earnings.

As per the early trends flowing in, Salaar has added another 19-21 crores to its kitty on day 2. This is barely a drop of 34-28% compared to yesterday’s collections of 29.20 crores, which is good on a working Friday.

The total now lands somewhere in the range of 48.20 to 50.20 crores at the Indian box office.

Dunki’s budget

As per the latest update, including distribution, promotional, and other costs, Dunki is made on a reported budget of 120 crores. The film needs to maintain its steady pace to soon achieve the ‘plus’ verdict at the box office.

While there’s a clash of the titans – Dunki and Salaar at the ticket windows, there’s another contender in the market – Animal. Ranbir Kapoor’s film was released on December 1, 2023. The shows have been massively reduced as the screens have now shifted to Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas’ films. But the action-thriller continues to witness footfalls and add collections to its lifetime earnings.

As per the last update, Animal stood at 532.77 crores and will wrap its lifetime collections somewhere around 550 crores.

About Dunki

The comedy-drama is based on the illegal immigration technique, Donkey Flights. Shah Rukh Khan is seen in the leading role of Hardy, while Taapsee Pannu plays Manu. Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani are also seen in pivotal roles.

