With Dunki entering the 200 Crore Club, Shah Rukh Khan now has five of his films going past the 200 Crores mark. The first film of his to do that was Chennai Express, which has also stood the test of the times and is still one of his much-loved watches. The next biggie to enter the 200 Crore Club was Happy New Year, and it took the biggest opening ever, a record that stayed for many years.

The Farah Khan-directed masala entertainer was in fact, the last big money spinner of Shah Rukh Khan for many years before half a dozen films of his released and couldn’t really entice audiences in a big way. However it’s the year 2023 which changed it all for King Khan as he struck back in a big way, and how.

First, he scored a 500 Crore Club all-time mega blockbuster with Pathaan. Then Jawan came next, and with that, he introduced the 600 Crore Club for Bollywood films. Now even though Dunki has underperformed, it has managed to sneak past the 200 crores mark, hence turning out to be a hattrick year for the superstar.

This is what the lifetime score of these films looks like:

Jawan – 644 crores Pathaan – 543.05 crores Chennai Express – 227 crores Happy New Year – 205 crores Dunki – 203 crores (still playing)

Today, Dunki should go past Happy New Year’s lifetime and post that Chennai Express should be history as well in its lifetime run. All eyes are now on the next big release of Shah Rukh Khan, and it would be exciting to see where it eventually lands.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office Collection (Worldwide): Jason Momoa’s Film Set To Beat The Flash’s $270 Million, Recovers The Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News