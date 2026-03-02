Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is so far, the most anticipated Bollywood film of 2026. But as for Indian cinema, Toxic is ruling in India. The situation at the US box office is upside down. The spy action thriller is growing from strength to strength, while Geetu Mohandas’ Kannada period gangster drama is picking up the pace. Scroll below for a detailed report on premiere pre-sales.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge US Box Office Pre-Sales

The pre-release buzz is incredible in the North American circuit, as one would expect following the massive success of its predecessor. Dhurandhar 2 has registered advance booking sales worth $33.7K, according to the latest update by Venky Box Office. In the last 24 hours, it has witnessed a 159% jump, with the show count increasing to 209.

Over 1.9K tickets have been sold from 151 locations in the US so far. With 17 days to go until the premieres, one expects nothing but blockbuster final pre-sales. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer is on the right track despite the clash with Toxic, and only needs to maintain its excellent momentum.

Toxic US Advance Booking Update

According to the fresh update, Toxic has registered pre-sales of $3.6K from 81 locations across the US. With the show count rising to 122, it saw a slight growth over the last 24 hours. Around 189 tickets have been sold in the US so far.

It is to be noted that Kannada films are yet to build a base overseas. However, Yash is arriving after the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, which should give it an added benefit. There are still 17 days to go, so there is enough time to pick up the momentum. Fingers crossed!

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic US Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales

Needless to say, Ranveer Singh and his gang are ruling the battle in the North American circuit. There is a considerable difference in show count, so here’s hoping Geetu Mohandas‘ directorial will grow and give a tough fight, as more shows are introduced in the coming days.

