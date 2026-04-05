Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is having a historic run at the Indian box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. After enjoying mind-blowing collections during the first two weeks, the film maintained its stronghold despite a reduction in the show count. In the third weekend, it saw an impressive jump, resulting in big numbers. In the meantime, it has now emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in India. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 18 suggest!

The Dhurandhar sequel started its third Sunday on a solid note, registering 31% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it displayed impressive growth, recording an occupancy of 56%. In the evening shows, it maintained a steady pace, with an occupancy of 52%. While reports on night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that there’s a significant dip nationwide.

Early trends suggest an explosive 3rd Sunday

Backed by a strong average occupancy of over 45% and a show count of over 13,000, Dhurandhar 2 has registered an explosive score of 29-30 crore (all languages) on day 18, as per early trends. Out of this, the Hindi version alone has amassed a whopping 27.5-28.5 crore. Overall, the total now stands at a mammoth 1039-1040 crore net (all languages). The Hindi version alone stands at 973.5-974.5 crore net at the Indian box office.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format:

Week 1 (8-day) – 649 crore vs 690 crore

vs Week 2 – 251 crore vs 271 crore

vs Day 16 – 21 crore vs 22.5 crore

vs Day 17 – 25 crore vs 26.5 crore

vs Day 18- 27.5-28.5 crore vs 29-30 crore

Total – 973.5-974.5 crore vs 1039-1040 crore

Becomes 2nd highest-grossing film in India

With 1039-1040 crore net coming by the end of the third weekend, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Baahubali 2 (1031 crore). As a result, it has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It’ll be interesting to see if the film manages to dethrone Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) to claim the first spot.

Take a look at the top grossers in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Baahubali 2 – 1031 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1039 – 1040 crore (18 days) Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Ranveer Singh Finally Dethrones Salman Khan To Grab The First Spot In Star Ranking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News