Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 continues to rule at the Indian box office after having a gala time during the second weekend. With strong word of mouth and no major competition in the Hindi market, the magnum opus has maintained the winning momentum and cleared the second Monday test. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 12 suggest!

Early trends indicate a solid 2nd Monday

The Dhurandhar sequel is showing no signs of slowing down and is still a major attraction across urban and semi-urban centers. Since the film amassed over 10 crore net through pre-sales alone, it was confirmed that it would score well above 20 crore, and that’s exactly what happened. A dip was seen across several major regions, but since the overall show count is strong (17,000+), the biggie has managed to pull off another rocking day.

As per early trends, Dhurandhar 2 is heading for a score of 26-28 crore (all languages) on its second Monday, day 12. Compared to the second Friday, day 9’s 42 crore (all languages), it is showing a drop of 38.09-33.33%, thus passing the second Monday test. Speaking about the Hindi version alone, the film is closing its day at 24.2-26.2 crore, showing a drop of 36.31-31.05% from day 9’s 38 crore (Hindi).

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film

With 837.2-839.2 crore net coming from the Hindi version alone, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 (836.09 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. Dhurandhar is at the top with 894.49 crore. In all languages, the film has earned 893-895 crore net, thus flirting with Dhurandhar‘s lifetime collection to become Bollywood’s highest-grossing film.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format:

Week 1 (8-day) – 649 crore vs 690 crore

vs Day 9 – 38 crore vs 42 crore

vs Day 10 – 60 crore vs 64 crore

vs Day 11 – 66 crore vs 71 crore

vs Day 12 – 24.2-26.2 crore vs 26-28 crore

Total – 837.2-839.2 crore vs 893-895 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film, Ranks 4th Among Indian Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News