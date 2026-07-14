Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and the Dhamaal 4 gang are enjoying the good times! Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy has swiftly entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It has also become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 4 global update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned worldwide?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 has collected 105.32 crore gross worldwide in 4 days. This includes 76.12 crore net, which converts to about 89.82 crore gross, from the domestic circuit. The remaining 15.5 crore gross comes from the international markets.

The comedy genre is clearly winning in 2026. Ajay Devgn starrer will be scoring a hat-trick of success, after Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. With no big competition in the coming weeks, the sky is the limit for this T-Series production.

Enters the 100 crore club worldwide!

Dhamaal 4 has now overtaken Main Vaapas Aaunga (94.51 crore) to claim the 7th spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally. Its next target would be Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (123.1 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 190.92 crore Cocktail 2 – 165.86 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Dhamaal 4 – 105.32 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 94.51 crore Alpha – 91.16 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 76.12 crore

India gross: 89.82 crore

Overseas gross: 15.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 105.32 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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