Devara, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, has managed to become a successful affair in the overseas market in terms of recovery. Considering a huge buzz, the film was expected to mint great overflows. Though that hasn’t happened, the film has done reasonably well. Out of the total overseas earnings, the North American box office has provided the major support, with collections crossing the 50 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, the market for Tollywood films has increased manifold in North America (USA and Canada), and the main reason is the increase of the Telugu diaspora. Among all, Jr NTR is one of the most popular stars from the Telugu film industry there, and it’s not surprising that his biggie has managed to become a success despite mixed reviews.

Recently, Devara crossed the mark of $6 million at the North American box office. After converting it to Indian rupees, it equals 50.48 crores gross. With this, it has now emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Tollywood film of all time in North America. In the meantime, it surpassed Teja Sajja’s HanuMan (44.30 crores gross).

As Devara has now slowed down in its overseas run, it will end its journey in the same position, and Baahubali: The Beginning (70.50 crores gross) will remain unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the Jr NTR starrer has amassed 263.90 crores net at the Indian box office in two weeks, and all eyes are set on how it will perform today and tomorrow as it will determine whether the film will enter the 300 crore club.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. It was released in theatres on September 27 and is running in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

