Devara, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is all set for a grand release this month. The film is enjoying a good buzz on the ground level, especially in the Telugu regions of India. In overseas, too, there’s excitement in the air among the Telugu diaspora. Also, the halo effect of RRR is helping the biggie internationally. Now, the latest box office update from North America suggests that it has amassed almost half a million dollars through advance booking for premiere shows alone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Jr NTR has always had a decent fan following in the international market, mainly in the pockets where the Telugu audience is more. But after RRR, his popularity has hit another level, and his upcoming magnum opus is expected to set the cash registers ringing in overseas. In the USA and Canada (North America), the premiere shows will be held on September 26, and the response has been superb so far in pre-sales.

Advance booking for premiere shows is in full force, and fans are lapping up the available tickets. According to Venky Box Office, Devara has sold 13,519 tickets for the USA premiere shows. Through pre-sales at 207 locations and 594 shows, the film has already amassed a collection of $411K. Including the data from Canada, the sum of the premieres’ pre-sales at the North American box office stands at $450K.

The response is simply superb, and with 20 more days to go, Devara will surprise everyone with its final pre-sales collection of the premiere shows in North America. In terms of trending, the film is already performing better than Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, and it’ll be interesting to see how it fares further.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is slated to released on September 27. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Megalopolis Box Office Prediction (North America): Francis Ford Coppola’s Passion Project Worth $120 Million Is Tracking For A Disappointing $5 Million+ Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News