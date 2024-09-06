Megalopolis Box Office Prediction (North America): Francis Ford Coppola's Passion Project Worth $120 Million Is Tracking For A Disappointing $5 Million+ Debut

Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project, Megalopolis, will reportedly be off to a grim start at the domestic box office. Coppola’s self-funded passion project is tracking to earn less than 10% of its staggering production budget during the opening weekend.

The Lionsgate film will open in theaters across North America (U.S. and Canada) on September 27, 2024. Controversy had plagued the film since earlier this year when the Guardian reported Francis Ford Coppola’s alleged inappropriate behaviour on the set.

Megalopolis was off to a rough start after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. According to Hollywood Reporter, no major Hollywood studios were willing to take on the project despite Coppola’s enduring legacy of directing iconic films such as The Godfather franchise. Finally, Lionsgate agreed to get behind the project in exchange for a distribution fee.

However, Coppola’s gamble in self-funding the project will likely not pay off. Megalopolis, with a production budget of $120 million, is reportedly tracking for a domestic opening of $5 million to $8 million.

The film was also slammed by critics, landing a 53% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Several critics believed the film lacked a cogent, cohesive plot, describing it as an “overstuffed opus that’s equal parts stimulating and slapdash.”

In a blistering review, the BBC quipped, “It’s like listening to someone tell you about the crazy dream they had last night – and they don’t stop talking for well over two hours.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the film fails to engage the audience, noting, “I can’t say I was always engaged over its two hours-plus run time, but I was always curious about where it was going next. Is it a good movie? Not by a long stretch. But it’s not one that can be easily dismissed, either.”

Megalopolis stars Adam Driver as a man singularly obsessed with building a utopian city.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

