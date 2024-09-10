Demonte Colony 2 has witnessed a steady run at the box office till now. Even though the movie did not rake in a humongous number, it is still touted to be a success since it is mounted on a limited budget. However, with the arrival of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), Demonte Colony’s box office performance might now turn out to be a little shaky.

Demonte Colony 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 26

On its 26th day, Demonte Colony 2’s India net collections are 35.30 crore. The gross collection of the Arulnithi starrer is 41.65 crore, with around 7.5 crore coming from overseas collections. The worldwide collection comes to 49.15 crore. The movie could have easily crossed the 50 crore mark now if not for the obstacle in the form of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT).

Will Demonte Colony 2 Manage To Get Back On Track With Its Collections?

Demonte Colony 2’s collections have taken a dismal turn due to strict competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). The box office performance of the Arulnithi starrer can be defined as steady but just moving at a snail’s pace to even reach the 50 crore mark. However, with still a little buzz around the movie and positive word of mouth, it might get back on track with the collections and at least end up crossing the 50 crore mark without any further delay.

About Demonte Colony 2

Demonte Colony 2 is the sequel to the 2015 movie Demonte Colony. The film has been helmed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, with Arulnithi reprising his role as Srini/Raghu as the male lead. Demonte Colony 2 further stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Archana Ravichandran, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and Sarjano Khalid. The movie has turned out to be the highest-grossing film of the Demonte Colony franchise. Following the success of Demonte Colony 2, the makers have reportedly already announced the third part of the franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

