Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan united for the romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2. Released in theatres worldwide on November 14, 2025, Anshul Sharma’s directorial is now close to clocking the 125 crore milestone. It is also around 50 crores away from entering the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 globally. Scroll below for a detailed day 16 report!

The battle against Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is on domestically!

T-Series and Luv Films’ production has surpassed the worldwide collection of Harshvardhan Rane’s super-hit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat worldwide. However, it is yet to surpass its domestic lifetime of 85.76 crores. According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 has accumulated 85.35 crores net at the Indian box office so far. It will officially unlock the milestone today!

125 crore milestone loading worldwide

The journey has gotten tougher with the arrival of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein, which has stolen the spotlight. Including 22.90 crore gross from the overseas market, the worldwide lifetime of De De Pyaar De 2 currently stands at 123.61 crore gross.

Today, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer will clock the 125 crore milestone worldwide. It is also chasing the global lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (174.21 crores) to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. The romantic comedy still needs 50.60 crores in the kitty to make an entry into the list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Thamma: 211.81 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 85.35 crores

Budget recovery: 63%

India gross: 100.71 crores

Overseas gross: 22.90 crores

Worldwide gross: 123.61 crores

