Subodh Khanolkar’s suspense thriller Dashavatar is roaring loudly at the Indian box office. It has already emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. But Dilip Prabhawalkar’s film refuses to slow down as it has also surpassed every highest-grosser of 2024 except two. Scroll below for a detailed day 11 report!

Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 11

As per Sacnilk, Mahesh Manjrekar co-starrer earned 68 lakhs on day 11. It witnessed a dip of 32% compared to 1 crore garnered last Friday. The net earnings at the Indian box office conclude at 16.53 crore net.

Dashavatar is the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. In fact, in only 11 days, it has accumulated 124% higher earnings than Jaran (7.38 crores), which stands at the #2 spot. Including taxes, the gross total of the suspense thriller lands at 19.50 crores.

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 9.20 crores

Weekend 2: 6.65 crores

Day 11: 68 lakhs

Total: 16.53 crores

Dashavatar vs highest-grossing Marathi films of 2024

Dilip Prabhawalkar starrer is a force to reckon with. It has also surpassed as many as 8 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2024, including Dharmaveer 2 (15.17 crores), and Juna Furniture (12.45 crores).

Dashavatar is only behind Nach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crores) and Navra Maza Navsacha 2 (20.64 crores). With the discounted Tuesday, it will get closer to Hemal Ingle and Swapnil Joshi starrer. But its pace during the weekends will determine whether Subodh Khanolkar’s film will cross the 20 crore mark and set another major milestone in 2025.

Dashavatar Box Office Summary Day 11

India net: 16.53 crores

India gross: 19.50 crores

More about the Marathi suspense thriller

The ensemble cast features Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, and Priyadarshini Indalkar. It is produced by Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House.

Dashavatar was released in theatres on September 12, 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 26: Beats Every Single Profitable Film Of 2025 In Malayalam Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News