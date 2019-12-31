Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan VS Salman Khan! Beats Dabangg In 11 Days

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan’s film collected 3.50 crores on 2nd Friday, 3.25 crores on Saturday & 4.50 crores on Sunday. After adding 2 crores approx more on Monday, it has reached a total of 139.80 crores approx.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has crossed the lifetime total of first Dabangg (139 crores) which released back in 2010. The next films which D3 is targetting are Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Dream Girl (139.70 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores), Bodyguard (142 crores), Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores), Super 30 (146.10 crores), Dilwale (148 crores), Saaho Hindi (148.50 crores) & Chhichhore (150.36 crores) and these should be crossed soon.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 heroine Sonakshi Sinha said that at this point of time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of Dabangg 3.

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

“I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way,” she added.

