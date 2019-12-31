Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s GF Akanksha Puri Buys Him Shoes Worth 70,000 & We’re SHOCKED!

Paras Chhabra has been making a lot of noise, especially ever since his growing closeness to co-contestant, Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two have been seen growing closer than ‘friends’ as they have seen sharing kisses in the past couple of episodes. While real life girlfriend Akanksha Puri has been really upset about it, she’s still decided to root for her love. Owing to the same, she’s now got a Rs. 70,000 worth shoe for him, and we’re baffled!

It all began when contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill turned out to be the contenders for Captaincy task. Paras was given the task to dip his yellow Balenciaga shoes into paint, in order to help Shehnaaz win, and being a good friend, the actor made his sacrifice. Girlfriend Akanksha being super impressed went onto buy another pair for him in the red colour.

She took to her Twitter to share a picture of the shoes as she wrote, “For all u fans who had that “Awwwwww” moment when he sacrificed his yellow shoes.Finally another one is here. on behalf of all those who have supported him in thick n thins in #bigbosss13.Happy new year #paras !!This time it’s red hope you like it as much as yellow”

Check out her tweet below:

Meanwhile, previously Akanksha spoke about being hurt with Paras’ growing closeness with Mahira Sharma. However, she termed it all as a part of the game, including his friendship with Sidharth Shukla.

Mahira’s mother on the other hand came to her daughter’s defence and said she was only doing it all out of frustration and Shehnaaz Gill’s habit of creating a love triangle amidst the trio.

