Shweta Tiwari Opens Up On People Trolling Her For Failure Of Second Marriage, Finding Love Again & More

Shweta Tiwari made a place for herself in the hearts of Indian audience with her performance as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay during the early 2000s. Since then, her popularity has been intact despite the actress being selective about the shows she does.

A few months ago, the Parvarish actress was in the news for filing a case against her second husband Abhinav Kohli. She accused him of domestic violence and the news came as a shock to her fans and admirers. Her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary also ended on a bad note as he used to mistreat her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiwari was asked if she is open to love again or not. The KZK star said, “I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don’t have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don’t think I am looking at anything else apart than that.”

Shweta Tiwari was also asked her reaction to the negative comments on social media regarding the failure of her second marriage. She answered that there are so many people who are unsuccessful in life, yet they pinpoint at others. The actress believes that such people have nothing to do and hence by humiliating someone, they think they are doing something.

Currently, she is a part of the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta also made her digital debut this year with the show ‘Hum Tum And Them’ which is streaming on AltBalaji.

