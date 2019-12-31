EXCLUSIVE! Deepika Padukone DENIES Hrithik Roshan Being A Part Of Draupadi

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan took the Internet by storm when they shared a video sharing Death By Chocolate cake, and fans were head over heels with the pair. The Chhapaak actress later revealed that the ulterior motive was for filmmakers to cast them in a film together, and meanwhile, reports of Hrithik being Lord Krishna to her character of Draupadi was doing the rounds. But that isn’t happening at all!

Yes, you heard it right! In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, the actress was asked whether the reports of Hrithik Roshan being a part of Draupadi as Lord Krishna are true. To this, DP answered, “That’s not true.”

Furthermore, upon being asked to whether any filmmaker has approached the duo for a film ever since their video went viral, Padukone replied, “I mean not yet, but I’m hoping some writer or some director somewhere has seen that and is thinking of some sort of script with the two of us. We both hope, in fact, the same night (when the video was made) we were talking and we both look forward to working with each other. So yea, let’s hope for something amazing will happen for us.”

Check out the exclusive video below:

It all started when Deepika shared a story on her Instagram comparing Hrithik Roshan in WAR to a Death By Chocolate Cake from Chocolate Heaven. Soon after, the duo attended a bash and was seen sharing the cake. In fact, Hrithik fed the dessert to DP who looked all dreamy and was seen having her fangirl moment. Well, we’re super excited to witness them in a film together. How about y’all?

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting Chhapaak, based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar also features Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

