Neha Dhupia EXPOSES The Sexism In South Industry: “They Insisted On Feeding The Hero First”

Actress Neha Dhupia has been constantly making the headlines for the super-cute updates about her baby, and her uber-cool Talk show. On the big screen, she was last seen in Helicopter Eela with Kajol. She has come out and revealed about the sexism she faced while she was doing the films down South.

She revealed that the filmmakers were partial to the males in the industry and the ‘heroes’ were given high treatment as compared to the actresses. Matters as minute as ‘lunch’ preference was also highlighted by her.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she said “I think long time back when I was doing a South film, they always insisted on feeding the hero first and I would just be like ‘I am hungry’ and they would be like, ‘But he is in a shot and he will pick up the plate first’. Bizarre things like that would happen.”

She also added, “But that was many years ago. It was very archaic and things like that don’t happen anymore. It happened once on a set with me and I just laughed it off. It really did not bother me because I was just like ‘OK fine. I’ll just sit around.’”

Lovebirds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. While Neha has been sharing photos of her daughter from the backside, netizens are eagerly waiting to see her face as they have already fallen in love with the munchkin. They showered the infant with wishes and blessings on her first birthday.

