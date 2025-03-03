Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy was released in theatres on January 28, 2025. It is leading the box office clash against Superboys Of Malegaon, which also arrived in theatres last Friday. After a decent opening weekend, the coming-of-age drama witnessed a considerable drop on its first Monday. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends.

The Monday test!

The need of the hour was for Girish Kohli’s directorial to remain on similar lines as its first Friday. As per the latest trends, Crazxy has added box office collections in the range of 0.75-1 crore on day 4. It has suffered a 31-9% drop compared to 1.10 crores earned on its opening day.

The 4-day total of Crazxy concludes around 5-5.25 crores. Given the current pace, it looks like Sohum Shah’s film will take some time to achieve the 10 crore mark. One factor in its favor is its low budget. Otherwise, the situation could have been quite worrisome for this action thriller.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.10 crores

Day 2: 1.55 crores

Day 3: 1.60 crores

Day 4: 0.75-1 crore (estimates)

Total: 5-5.25 crores

BOGO Offer

The makers have announced a Buy 1 get 1 offer on online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow for a limited period. The offer is expected to drive the audience to the theatres. Word-of-mouth has been positive, and this strategy could very well help build the required buzz to create a strong momentum.

More about Crazxy

Released on February 28, 2025, Crazxy also stars Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shilpa Shukla. The thriller is produced under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff To Finally Taste Success After 6 Long Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News