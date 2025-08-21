Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj and team were expected to leave us mindblown with their action thriller, Coolie. Unfortunately, Lokesh Kanagaraj could not live upto the expectations post Leo. Rajnikanth starrer may soon wrap up its theatrical run. Scroll below for the worldwide updates in 7 days.

Coolie Domestic Box Office Collection

Sun Pictures production was released in theatres on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day holiday. It has already surpassed every single Tamil film to emerge as the #1 grosser of 2025. In 7 days, Coolie has accumulated 222.59 crore net in India. However, the expectations were huge and it has already reached its saturation due to the negative reviews.

Overseas Earnings

Rajinikanth achieve yet another milestone delivering the highest Indian grosser of 2025 at the overseas box office. Coolie amassed 162.20 crores in 7 days. But that’s about it as the pace has slowed down at the international box office as well.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total of Coolie lands at 424.85 crores after 7 days. In the last 24 hours, it has witnessed a growth of only 2%, which is simply disappointing for a film starring Rajinikanth. It will complete its first week tomorrow, but there’s barely any hope left from hereon.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary (7 days)

India net: 222.59 crores

India gross: 262.65 crores

Overseas gross: 162.2 crores

Worldwide gross: 424.85 crores

More about Coolie

The ensemble cast features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle.

Coolie is mounted on a staggering budget of 350 crores, as per multiple reports. Rajinikanth starrer needed 700 crores in its Indian lifetime alone to gain the hit verdict.

