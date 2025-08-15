Rajinikanth’s Coolie has managed to nail another achievement on day 2 of its release, despite witnessing a drop at the box office. In two days, the film stands at an estimated 118 crore at the box office and with this 100 crore club, the action film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is already one of the top grossers of the year!

Rajinikanth Inching Towards The Top Spot!

Rajinikanth‘s film is now the second-highest Tamil grosser of 2025 already. While it has pushed Suriya’s Retro out of the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films in India in 2025, it has also pushed Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon to number 3 at the box office.

Coolie Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Coolie has managed to earn in the range of 53 – 54 crore on day 2, Friday, August 15. The Independence Day Holiday, however, did not help the film much, and it got overshadowed by War 2. On the second day, Rajinikanth’s action biggie registered an occupancy of 78.8% in the theaters with its Tamil version. This is a drop from the previous day, which registered an occupancy of 86.9% on the opening day!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 (India Net Collection).

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crore Coolie: 118.5 crore (Estimated) Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Tourist Family: 61.59 crore

Only 24 Hours Away To Create History!

Coolie is only 24 hours away from becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 in India. It will dethrone Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly from the spot! The film is expected to touch 200 crore at the box office over the weekend!

