It was an extremely low Saturday for Code Name Tiranga as collections hardly went up. In any case, the film needed growth of at least five times to come out of the absolute low that it had suffered on Friday when the numbers were just around 0.15 crores*.

No other Hindi film has ever done that and the only other Indian film that one can think of to have achieved this kind of feat in the recent past is the dubbed Hindi version of Karthikeya 2. However, that’s a kind of miracle that happens perhaps once in 10 years and Code Name Tiranga is not a film that would fall in this category.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the film brought in a mere 0.25 crores* and it’s pretty much game over for it. So far the film has collected merely 0.40 crores* and it is now of just academic interest to see where exactly the film eventually head. There are no takers for the film and with Kantara (Hindi) coming to the party with Doctor G seeing growth as well while leading the show, it’s pretty much over and out for Code Name Tiranga.

Advertisement

Trending

There are many more movies that would be arriving in a similar fashion before the close of the year and each of these should ideally have been straight to OTT outings in the current market circumstances. One can well foresee the fate of each of these movies already well in advance even before their release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: “Ab Main Uss Paise Ko Jalaun, Faadu, Naach Me…”: Salman Khan Once Shut Down A Reporter Who Questioned Him About Performing At A Political Event!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram