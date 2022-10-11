ZEE5 premiered the much-talked about Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’ on the platform on Dussehra, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. There’s no secret that the film was a hit and received appreciation from the media and audiences during the theatrical release, however, the film crossed boundaries of success with its world digital premiere on ZEE5. Within 48 hours of the movie streaming on the platform it witnessed a 100 crore viewing minutes across languages and states. It is indeed time for the platform, the makers and the actors to celebrate!

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this mystery action-adventure highlights the Hindu mythology, it exhibits the hills of Govardhan, lanes of Dwaraka, the desert of Bundelkhand and rivers of Himachal Pradesh reflecting India’s splendid diversity. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, ‘Karthikeya – 2’ navigates through protagonist Karthikeya’s pursuit for the truth. It leads him to find out the power of the ancient Indian belief system and Tatva of Lord Sri Krishna.

With an IMDB rating of 8.1, the film was not only successful for the power-packed performances of Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran but the slice of life story about Hindu mythology and peppy songs made it a success. The movie will also see Harsha Chemudu, Adithya Menon, Srinivasa Reddy in prominent roles and legendary actor – Anupam Kher in a cameo.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that Karthikeya 2 has received in 48 hours on the platform, it’s a great milestone to have crossed. It gives us immense pleasure and pride in staying true to our promise in bringing engaging and relatable content to the masses. With this film we strengthen our foothold in the South market and aim to add quality content to our library in the future as well.”

Director Chandoo Mondeti added, “Karthikeya 2 is really close to my heart. We wanted this film to reach the global audience as it highlights the Hindu mythology which reflects India’s splendid diversity. It was possible only with ZEE5’s reach. The whole team has put in a lot of effort to make it a success and I am glad that it’s paid off not only in the theatres but also with its digital premiere. The film has achieved another milestone of crossing 100 crore viewing minutes in 48 hours which is a cherishable moment for all of us.”

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha said, “I am extremely delighted with the love that the audience has showered on Karthikeya 2. It is a surreal moment for me. When we started with this project, we had never imagined it to receive such overpouring love and support. But I am genuinely overwhelmed with the response that the film has received during its theatrical release as well as with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5.”

He added, “Since its release on the platform, I have been receiving so many messages and comments from the fans appreciating my character and the film. I am forever grateful to them and happy that Karthikeya 2 stuck a cord with them.”

