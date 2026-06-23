Maddock Films and Luv Films’ production Cocktail 2 is now chasing the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The romantic comedy is on a record-breaking spree, achieving new milestones with every passing day. It has surpassed Haider to emerge as Shahid Kapoor’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4

According to the latest update, Cocktail 2 collected 95.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 4 days. It amassed 57 crore net, which is about 67.26 crore gross in India. At the overseas box office, the romantic comedy has grossed 28.28 crore.

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer is all set to debut into the 100 crore club today. The word-of-mouth is favorable, and it has successfully passed the Monday test. All eyes are now on a discounted Tuesday, which could lead to a healthy boost.

Shahid Kapoor’s 7th highest-grossing film ever!

In only 4 days, Cocktail 2 surpassed the lifetime collection of Haider (91.7 crore). It is now Shahid Kapoor’s 7th highest-grossing film worldwide. Today, Homi Adajania’s directorial will comfortably surpass Udta Punjab.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 worldwide grossers of all time:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Cocktail 2: 95.6 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore

Beats Heropanti!

The romantic-comedy has also become Kriti Sanon’s 9th highest-grossing film by surpassing Bhediya (91.19 crore).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crore Dilwale (2015): 394 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crore Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 164 crore Crew (2024): 157.08 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 140.41 crore Luka Chuppi (2019): 128.86 crore Cocktail 2 (2026): 95.6 crore Bhediya (2022): 91.19 crore Heropanti (2014): 77.9 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 57 crore

India gross: 67.26 crore

Overseas gross: 28.28 crore

Worldwide gross: 95.6 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Peddi Box Office Day 19: 45% Drop On Third Monday, Game Over For Ram Charan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News