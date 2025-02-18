Laxman Utekar’s historical action film Chhaava is enjoying a glorious run at the worldwide box office. It became the #1 Bollywood grosser of 2025 overseas within two days. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has added another feather to the cap with its entry into the 200 crore club. Scroll below for the exciting update after 4 days.

Domestic Box Office Run

Chhaava continued its record-breaking spree on Monday, minting a whopping 24.10 crores in India. It is witnessing earth-shattering footfalls in Maharashtra, and the graph continues to show an upward trend so far. The domestic total after 4 days stands at 145.53 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 171.72 crores.

Overseas Estimates

Chhaava continues to lead by a massive margin among Bollywood releases in 2025. It had previously surpassed Sky Force, which had raked in 14 crores gross in the international circuits in 24 days.

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer added another 6.42 crores* to the kitty. The overseas total comes to approximately 36.42 crores* gross.

Worldwide Total

Chhaava has become the first 200 crore grosser of Bollywood in 2025. In four days, it has garnered worldwide collections of 208.14 crores* gross, which is unbelievable.

It has also surpassed the global lifetime earnings of as many as 5 Bollywood biggies that had entered the 200 crore club – Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores), Singham Returns (201 crores), PadMan (203.05 crores), Kesari (205.54 crores), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores).

The next target is Gangubai Kathiwadi (208.17 crores), which will be easily surpassed today.

As informed previously, Chhaava is now Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest worldwide grosser. It has surpassed every film in his career except Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores), which will hopefully be surpassed with its strong run!

