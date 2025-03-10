The historical action drama Chhaava will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema. It is now officially the 10th highest-grossing film in the domestic market (all languages included). Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is on a record-breaking spree in Telugu and has surpassed the lifetime collections of Tiger 3. Scroll below for more details!

Laxman Utekar’s directorial was released in Telugu on March 7, 2025. It registered the fourth biggest opening for a Bollywood film in Tollywood, raking in 2.63 crores. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (8.55 crores), Atlee’s Jawan (4 crores), and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra (3.70 crores) hold the first three spots.

Chaava Telugu First Weekend

The first weekend has concluded on a fantastic note. Despite a massive roadblock due to the ICC Champions Trophy finale, Chhaava maintained an excellent hold on Sunday, garnering 2.22 crores. The three-day total in Telugu stands at 8.16 crores.

Highest Telugu opening weekends in Bollywood

Thanks to Rashmika Mandanna’s massive pull in Telugu, Chhaava has recorded the fourth-highest opening weekend for a Bollywood film in Tollywood. The historical action film has left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with 99% higher collections.

Check out the top 5 first weekends of Bollywood films in Tollywood:

Animal – 23.15 crores Jawan – 10.90 crores Brahmastra – 10.50 crores Chhaava – 8.16 crores Pathaan – 4.10 crores

Beats Tiger 3’s lifetime!

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release has also surpassed the lifetime of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in Telugu. While the exact numbers have not been officially released, the 2023 film earned approximately 6-7 crores in its lifetime.

Chhaava will surpass the total earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom 3 today. It earned 9.82 crores. After that, it will aim for his highest grosser, War (11.09 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

