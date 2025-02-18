Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar reunited after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for the historical action film Chaava. It is roaring loudly at the Indian box office, breaking records with each passing day. Early trends suggest it was a good Tuesday. Scroll below for the latest day 5 updates!

Mid-week blues, what?

After a massive opening weekend, it is usual for Indian biggies to witness a dip in collections on the first Monday. The mid-week blues also come into the picture, making it difficult to maintain a strong momentum during regular working days. However, Vicky Kaushal’s film is fighting all odds to mark its success at the box office.

After passing Monday with flying colors, Chhaava has witnessed maintained a good hold at the domestic box office today. As per early trends, it has added collections in the range of 24.50-25.50 crores on day 5. The Valentine’s Day release witnessed a good jump as occupancies improved from 26% in the afternoon shows to 34% during the night shows.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Day 4: 24.10 crores

Day 5: 24.50-25.50 crores (estimates)

The overall box office collections after 5 days will stand somewhere between 170.03-171.03 crores. Celebrations are in order, as Chhaava has comfortably crossed the 150 crore mark. It is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, leaving behind Sky Force, which has earned 133.84 crores* so far. The historical action drama has also surpassed every other Hindi release this year, including Fateh, Emergency, and Deva, among others.

It will witness another big day tomorrow as Maharashtra will celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The holiday is expected to take the Wednesday collections close to the opening day.

Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing films

Chhaava is only around 73 crores away from becoming the #1 film in Vicky Kaushal’s career. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores Chhaava – 170.03-171.03 crores (estimates) Raazi – 123.17 crores Sam Bahadur – 90.75 crores Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

