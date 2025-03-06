Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna have delivered the highest-grossing period drama of Bollywood. Chhaava has officially completed its third week and is gearing up to join the likes of Jawan, Stree 2, and only 3 other Hindi films. Scroll below for the early trends on day 21.

Chhaava was released in theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. It surpassed every romantic film on its opening day to rake in a massive debut of 33.10 crores. The box office run has been unstoppable since. Even in its third week, it has maintained a 5 crore+ streak.

Week 3 concludes on a good note!

As per the early trends flowing in, Chhaava has added box office collections in the range of 5.50-6.50 crores on the third Thursday. It has maintained a terrific hold and beaten all odds, including mid-week blues. The three-week total will conclude around 496.39-497.39 crores in the domestic circuit.

There’s no significant theatrical release in Bollywood tomorrow. This means that Chhaava will enjoy an interrupted run and clock a major boost during the fourth weekend.

Beats Stree 2 to score highest Week 3 in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has axed another Maddock Films’ production Stree 2, to clock the highest week 3 collections in Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 5:

Chhaava: 84.93-85.93 crores (estimates) Stree 2: 72.83 crores Gadar 2: 63.35 crores Jawan: 55.93 crores Animal: 53.63 crores

It has remained almost 18% higher than Stree 2, which earlier conquered the throne.

Set to join the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & others

Chhaava is now less than 4 crores away from entering the 500 crore club. This is a huge feat, as only five Bollywood films have been able to enter the coveted club in history.

Here are the Bollywood films that have previously earned over 500 crores:

Jawan: 640.42 crores

Stree 2: 627.50 crores

Animal: 554 crores

Pathaan: 543.22 crores

Gadar 2: 525.50 crores

Vicky Kaushal is now ready to join the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sunny Deol, among others.

