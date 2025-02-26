Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar’s collaboration Chhaava is a huge success. The historic action drama released on Valentine’s Day 2025 is on a record-breaking spree, achieving milestones every day. It made the most of the Maha Shivratri holiday. Scroll below for the early trends on day 13.

Another wow Wednesday!

The predictions are all useless for Chhaava because it is enjoying an unbelievable run, surpassing expectations at the ticket windows. It made earnings in the range of 23-24 crores on day 13. Vicky Kaushal starrer has shown improvement of around 20-24% compared to box office collections of 19.23 crores yesterday.

The Maha Shivratri holiday massively benefited the historical action drama. The signs were positive since the morning, registering an occupancy of 25%. The admissions rose to 40% during afternoon shows and further surged to 36% during the evening shows.

The 13-day total at the Indian box office now stands somewhere between 395.84-396.84 crores.

Records highest second Wednesday!

Chhaava has recorded history, surpassing every single Bollywood film to set new benchmarks. In fact, no other Hindi film has been able to earn 20 crore+ on its second Wednesday.

Take a look at the 5 highest second Wednesday collection in Hindi cinema below:

Chhaava: 23-24 crores (estimates) Pathaan: 17.50 crores Baahubali 2: 17.25 crores Pushpa 2: 17 crores War: 11.90 crores

More about Chhaava

The historical action drama marks the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady. The supporting cast features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. It is produced by Maddock Films.

Chhaava was released worldwide on February 14, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

