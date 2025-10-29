Anime fever continues to grip the United States as Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc holds firm at the top of the domestic daily box office. While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is still drawing audiences during the final stretch of its historic theatrical run, Chainsaw Man is making the most of the wave of popularity surrounding anime films.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Box Office – Beats Several Hollywood Titles In The US

In only four days, The Reze Arc has managed to surpass the domestic totals of several Hollywood titles featuring major stars. Its $19.7 million haul has already outperformed Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman ($19 million), Channing Tatum’s Roofman ($19.5 million), the horror success Bring Her Back ($19.3 million), Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme ($19.5 million), Adrien Brody’s award-winning The Brutalist ($15.4 million), and Netflix’s animated KPop Demon Hunters ($18 million).

The movie has already crossed its break-even point, and with more markets still opening, Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc is shaping up to be one of the most successful anime releases of the year.

The Growing Impact Of Anime Titles In The US Box Office

While its numbers may not yet match the monumental figures of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the success of Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc demonstrates how deeply anime culture has taken root in the American audience. The film followed the typical anime release pattern, first hitting screens across Asia before its US debut, and now awaits its release in China, which is expected to boost its total earnings further.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Crosses $110 Million Worldwide

Not just in America, but Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is also taking over international markets. Currently showing in eight overseas markets apart from the United States, the movie has earned an impressive $110 million globally. Out of that, $19.7 million has come from the US, making up nearly 18% of the total earnings. The film opened with a strong $18 million weekend across roughly 3,000 theatres, followed by a Monday gross of $1.7 million, which marks a 59% drop from the previous day’s $4.1 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Box Office Summary

Domestic- $19.7 million

International – $90.7 million

Worldwide – $110.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

