Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is a super-hit affair at the Indian box office. It recovered its budget within the first weekend, and the producers have made massive profits since then. The historical action film has now surpassed Maddock Films’ second-most profitable outing of 2024. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Chhaava Budget vs Box Office Collection

Laxman Utekar’s directorial was made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. In 18 days, the Valentine’s Day 2025 release has made box office collections of 479.30 crores. It is now moving towards the 500 crore club, a milestone unlocked by only five Bollywood films in history – Jawan, Stree 2, Animal, Pathaan, and Gadar 2.

Chhaava has made returns of 299.30 crores in 18 days of its box office run.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

This means Vicky Kaushal starrer has minted profits of 268.69% so far. It is already a super-hit at the box office since it has earned double of its investment, followed by an additional 50%. It is now surpassing milestones and leaving behind the ROI% of successful films like HanuMan (Hindi) and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), among others!

Axes Maddock Films’ successful 2024 outing

Maddock Films delivered its most successful outing with Stree 2, which accumulated record-breaking profits of 945.83% due to its low budget and exceptional collections.

With Chhaava’s massive ROI, the producers have surpassed their second-most profitable affair of 2024 – Munjya (260%). This is yet another feather added to the cap.

Laxman Utekar’s directorial will enjoy a freeway in theatres until the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on Eid 2025. Let us see how many more milestones it achieves in its lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

