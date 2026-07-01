Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 5 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Smeep Kang’s Carry On Jatta 4 is slow but steady at the Indian box office. Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binno Dhillon starrer has recovered 53% of its budget. It is now inches away from becoming the 2nd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 collected 1.4 crore on day 5. It remained on the same lines as Monday. There’s no significant competition, but the family comedy isn’t driving the desired footfall. The performance is, in fact, no match compared to its predecessor.

The cumulative total in India comes to 10.60 crore net. Made on a budget of 20 crore, Carry On Jatta 4 has recovered 53% of its estimated investments. Hopefully, with a favorable jump during the second weekend, it will be able to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.4 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 1.4 crore

Total: 10.60 crore

Set to surpass Ishqan De Lekhe in India!

Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binno Dhillon’s film is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. It is now aiming to beat Ishqan De Lekhe (11.89 crore) to steal the second spot. The much-awaited milestone should be unlocked today, on its day 6.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Carry On Jatta 4: 10.60 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 4.55 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 10.60 crore

Budget recovery: 53%

India gross: 12.50 crore

Overseas gross: 11 crore

Worldwide gross: 23.50 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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