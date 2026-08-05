Box Office: With Ramayana, Sai Pallavi Aims To Achieve A Major Career Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Actress Sai Pallavi is looking forward to the biggest film of her career – Ramayana: Part 1. The actress plays Sita in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The film, mounted on a massive scale, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Owing to its scale and anticipation, there is massive chatter around the film. Every element of the film is being dissected on social media after every video asset drop. This chatter, which we call the pre-release buzz, will also translate into a great box office collection. The pre-release buzz gives movies an early push at the box office before word of mouth takes over. With Ramayana, Sai Pallavi is aiming for a major box office milestone.

A 500 Crore Milestone

The South Indian actress has been aiming for a massive personal box office milestone since the pandemic. With a string of successful films like Amaran, Thandel, and Shyam Singha Roy, the actress has accumulated a staggering net collection of 376.69 crore at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Ramayana, with which the actress will cross the 500 crore milestone and set a personal record at the box office.

How Much Does Ramayana Need To Earn For Sai Pallavi To Set a Box Office Milestone?

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana will need just 123.31 crore to hit the 500 crore milestone for Sai Pallavi. With the massive buzz around the film, it will most likely achieve the collection on its opening weekend. Sai Pallavi will achieve the milestone with just eight films in six years. Over the years, she has had a mix of hits, flops, and average performers.

Sai Pallavi’s post-COVID theatrical run began with the 2021 Telugu film Love Story. The film, made on a budget of 30 crore, went on to earn 39.3 crore net in India, becoming a success. In the same year, Sai Pallavi stunned with the period drama Shyam Singha Roy, which recovered its investment in just two weeks.

Her biggest post-pandemic hit was the Tamil army drama, Amaran. The film went on to earn 220.05 crore net in India against a budget of 120 crore. It accounts for nearly 60% of Sai Pallavi’s total post-pandemic collection. Ramayana is expected to beat Amaran and become the biggest hit of Sai Pallavi’s career.

Net Box Office Collection of Sai Pallavi’s Movies Post-Pandemic (in order of release):

Love Story: 39.3 crore

Shyam Singha Roy: 37.09 crore

Virata Parvam: 5.12 crore

Gargi: 4.77 crore

Amaran: 220.05 crore

Thandel: 66.06 crore

Ek Din: 4.3 crore

Total: 376.69 crore

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