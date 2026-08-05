Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of six theatrical releases post-pandemic. She has also had three direct-to-OTT film releases and a web series to her credit. The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Here we take a look at the actress’s post-pandemic box office report while she takes time to zero in on her next project.
Bhumi Pednekar’s Box Office Report Post-Pandemic
The actress probably has the most films to her credit post-pandemic. She rose to popularity with an unconventional debut film- Dum Laga Ke Haisha. For her first film, she played an overweight woman who marries a man who refuses to see her beyond her weight. Thereon, the actress found her niche and expertise in social dramas, finding success in them. However, her post-pandemic box-office record reveals that she needs to experiment with genres and choose stronger scripts.
Out of the six theatrical releases post-pandemic, none of Bhumi Pednekar’s films achieved hit status. Four of these films have been a disaster at the box office. Her last theatrical release was Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a rom-com that also starred Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film suffered an 80%+ loss at the box office.
Trending
Take A Look At Bhumi Pednekar’s Post-Pandemic Budget vs Recovery Stats:
(Note: All earnings are net India collections)
Badhaai Do (2022)
- India net – 21.29 crore
- Budget – 30 crore
- Recovery: 70.97%
- Deficit: 8.71 crore or 29.03%
Raksha Bandhan (2022)
- India net – 44.39 crore
- Budget – 70 crore
- Recovery: 63.41%
- Deficit: 25.61 crore or 36.59%
Bheed (2023)
India net – 2.26 crore
Budget – 30 crore
Recovery: 7.53%
Deficit: 27.74 crore or 92.47%
Afwaah (2023)
India net – 10 lakh
Budget – 40 crore
Recovery: 0.25%
Deficit: 39.90 crore or 99.75%
Thank You For Coming (2023)
- India net – 6.87 crore
- Budget – 45 crore
- Recovery: 15.27%
- Deficit: 38.13 crore or 84.73%
Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025)
- India net – 10.35 crore
- Budget – 60 crore
- Recovery: 17.25%
- Deficit: 49.65 crore or 82.75%
Box Office Summary
- Total Budget: 275 crore
- Total Collection: 85.26 crore (India net)
- ROI (Recovery): 31%
What’s next for Bhumi Pednekar?
Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals. The show ended on a cliffhanger. However, the actress has backed out of the series after being trolled for her work on the show. Currently, she is looking forward to Rishab Shetty’s The Pride of Bharat- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the historical drama, she will play Belawadi Mallamma. Reportedly, the actress also has an untitled courtroom drama directed by Arif Sheikh. It is reportedly centered on a father-daughter relationship and sees Bhumi play a lawyer.
Advertisement
For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Raid 2 Is Out Of Reach, To Wrap Up As Ajay Devgn’s 6th Highest-Grosser
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News