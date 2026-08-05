Bhumi Pednekar’s Box Office Report: Decoding Budget, Profits & Losses Post-Pandemic (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of six theatrical releases post-pandemic. She has also had three direct-to-OTT film releases and a web series to her credit. The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Here we take a look at the actress’s post-pandemic box office report while she takes time to zero in on her next project.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Box Office Report Post-Pandemic

The actress probably has the most films to her credit post-pandemic. She rose to popularity with an unconventional debut film- Dum Laga Ke Haisha. For her first film, she played an overweight woman who marries a man who refuses to see her beyond her weight. Thereon, the actress found her niche and expertise in social dramas, finding success in them. However, her post-pandemic box-office record reveals that she needs to experiment with genres and choose stronger scripts.

Out of the six theatrical releases post-pandemic, none of Bhumi Pednekar’s films achieved hit status. Four of these films have been a disaster at the box office. Her last theatrical release was Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a rom-com that also starred Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film suffered an 80%+ loss at the box office.

Take A Look At Bhumi Pednekar’s Post-Pandemic Budget vs Recovery Stats:

(Note: All earnings are net India collections)

Badhaai Do (2022)

India net – 21.29 crore

Budget – 30 crore

Recovery: 70.97%

Deficit: 8.71 crore or 29.03%

Raksha Bandhan (2022)

India net – 44.39 crore

Budget – 70 crore

Recovery: 63.41%

Deficit: 25.61 crore or 36.59%

Bheed (2023)

India net – 2.26 crore

Budget – 30 crore

Recovery: 7.53%

Deficit: 27.74 crore or 92.47%

Afwaah (2023)

India net – 10 lakh

Budget – 40 crore

Recovery: 0.25%

Deficit: 39.90 crore or 99.75%

Thank You For Coming (2023)

India net – 6.87 crore

Budget – 45 crore

Recovery: 15.27%

Deficit: 38.13 crore or 84.73%

Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025)

India net – 10.35 crore

Budget – 60 crore

Recovery: 17.25%

Deficit: 49.65 crore or 82.75%

Box Office Summary

Total Budget: 275 crore

Total Collection: 85.26 crore (India net)

(India net) ROI (Recovery): 31%

What’s next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals. The show ended on a cliffhanger. However, the actress has backed out of the series after being trolled for her work on the show. Currently, she is looking forward to Rishab Shetty’s The Pride of Bharat- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the historical drama, she will play Belawadi Mallamma. Reportedly, the actress also has an untitled courtroom drama directed by Arif Sheikh. It is reportedly centered on a father-daughter relationship and sees Bhumi play a lawyer.

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