If the previous year minted a gold at the box office, 2019 has continued the winning trend by gathering a colossal success in its first quarter itself. In fact, 2019 has surpassed the first quarter collections of last year which comprised of successes like Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Led by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, the year has also recorded the best first quarter of the decade.

It’s been a gala time for Bollywood, with 7 box office successes already in the kitty. Uri: The Surgical Strike is the biggest surprise of the season with a mammoth total of about 244 crores. Joining the list is Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal (150.76 crores), Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi (91.62 crores), Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s Badla (80.14 crores) and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (116.76 crores). Kangna Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi too raked a healthy sum of 94.92 crores, but couldn’t turn out to be a clear success given its hefty budget.

In a course of three months, box office has seen 15-16 Bollywood notable releases, which has garnered an astonishing sum of approx 1023 crores, till now. With such a huge total, 2019 has beaten 2018’s first quarter, which bagged about 850 crores given the biggies like Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Baaghi 2.

Surprisingly, it is also the highest collection of the decade since 2011. While, 2011 recorded the lowest number with approx 226 crores, the trend improved during 2012 (369 crores), 2013 (535 crores) and 2014 (536 crores). The year 2015 saw a decline with just 394 crores coming in, but the number game gradually picked up during 2016 (585 crores), 2017 (666 crores) and 2018 (850 crores).

With big releases like Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji already scheduled to begin 2020 on a bang, let’s hope the victory march at the box office continues.

