BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Seen In A Cameo In Avengers: Endgame! Director Confirms

When Ra. One came and gave us our desi superhero G.One, who thought that we will get to see his cameo in Avengers Endgame? Well, Shah Rukh Khan can you even keep calm after hearing this amazing news?

Yes, there were rumours already that he’s been reading scripts and waiting to finalise something concrete but this came as a surprise to us and we still can’t believe our ears. And how did we get to know about it?

Joe Russo who is the director of Avengers Endgame was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family starting the Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film and he confirmed the news himself at an event yesterday. As a matter of fact, he went to Arth Restaurant as soon as he landed which is designed by none other than Gauri Khan.

Ullu banaya, bada maza aaya! Hahaha, Happy April fool to y’all. But don’t get disheartened you SRK fans, he must have a kick-ass plan in the kitty for himself!

