There were huge expectations from Kalki on its release. Though till around a month back not much was being said, heard or written about the film, things did gather pace around a fortnight back. Then advance booking opened and it seemed like the Hindi version of the film will set some records. Though that hasn’t happened, the film has still done well enough to collect well and find a place in the Top-10 list when it comes to the first three day scores of the dubbed films in Hindi.

One expected though that the Prabhas starrer would zoom into the Top-3 since Saaho [79.08 crores] seemed well within reach. However that hasn’t happened. In fact the film is also behind RRR which did quite well on its release and then went on to score really huge over a period of time. Still, the film has managed to find an entry into the Top-5 at least and that’s a good feat as well.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10 opening weekend/first three day score of south films in Hindi:

KGF: Chapter 2 – 143.64 crores Baahubali: The Conclusion – 128 crores Saaho – 79.08 crores RRR – 75.57 crores Kalki – 71.75 crores* 2.0 – 63.25 crores Salaar – 51.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 22 crores Kabali – 15 crores Radhe Shyam – 13.94 crores

The film has done better than the next in line, 2.0. The Rajinikanth and Shankar starrer has hung in there quite well post its release and in the process managed a lifetime score of 189.55 crores. That’s one target that Kalki [Hindi] would be having before gearing up for an entry into the 200 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

