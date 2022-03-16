On its release, Bombay Velvet had taken an opening of 5.20 crores and then closed at a weekend of 16.10 crores. Post that it crashed on Monday with 2.10 crores coming in and then Tuesday fell even further to 1.45 crores. Now Radhe Shyam (Hindi) is doing even poor. It started at 4.50 crores*, had its first weekend of 14.50 crores*, slid big on Monday with 1.50 crores* coming in, and now Tuesday is even lower at 1.25 crores*.

The trajectory is pretty much similar though the absolute numbers are even lesser, which shows how the film has been rejected in a big way. Currently, the film stands at 17.25 crores* and the first week will close around the 20 crores mark. This will be even lesser than the first week of Bombay Velvet which stood at 22.27 crores. While that film’s lifetime was 23.67 crores, Radhe Shyam (Hindi) will now close at even lesser.

Radhe Shyam is the biggest disaster amongst Hindi releases of the last couple of years, though it isn’t entirely surprising since the industry had undue expectations from it. Had it been treated as just another south release that arrives in a dubbed manner (which it is not actually, but then the treatment could have been like that), then expectations would have been under control and the numbers wouldn’t have looked as bad as they do currently.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

