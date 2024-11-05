It was 59 years ago that Shashi Kapoor made a historic record at the box office, which is very rare for actors to achieve these days. In fact, a record that still stands unbeatable at the box office. It was on November 5 that Raj Kapoor’s brother arrived on-screen with Jab Jab Phool Khile.

It was a beautiful romantic drama based on Kashmir. A love story of a rich tourist girl and a pahaadi boatman. The actor delivered the most profitable film that was based on the backdrop of Kashmir. In fact, it still is the most profitable film in Kashmir!

Shashi Kapoor’s film is even more profitable than The Kashmir Files, the most profitable film on Kashmir, which was released in this decade. However, Jab Jab Phool Khile registered a profit higher than The Kashmir Files, just that we never noticed!

Jab Jab Phool Khile Budget & Collection

The film was made on a budget of almost 20 lakh, and it earned 3 crore at the box office. It was the second highest-grossing film of 1965. Interestingly, the highest-grossing film of 1965, Waqt, earned 3.5 crore at the box office and it also starred Shashi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jab Jab Phool Khile, registered a profit of 1400% at the box office.

Shashi Kapoor’s Fee VS Jab Jab Phool Khile Box Office

Shashi Kapoor charged 1 – 1.5 lakh for film, according to various reports, since it was his fixed remuneration per film in those days. However, he delivered a box office collection of 300 times more than his remuneration with the film that turned into a blockbuster at the box office.

Where To Watch Jab Jab Phool Khile

Rated 6.6 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film helmed by Suraj Prakash says, “Raja (Shashi Kapoor), a Kashmiri boatman, and Rita (Nanda), a beautiful heiress from the city, fall in love.” The film streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

