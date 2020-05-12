From Raaj Kumar, Shashi kapoor & Sunil Dutt's Waqt To Dev Anand's Guide - Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1965

Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1965: The year 1965 big one for Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt & Raaj Kumar who enjoyed 2 films each in the Top 10 grossers of the year. While Raaj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor & Sunil Dutt together gave 1965’s biggest grosser Waqt, Shashi’s solo film Jab Jab Phool Khile along with Nanda was 2nd highest grosser.

Dev Anand’s much-admired film Guide also released that year and emerged 5th highest grosser of the year.

Interestingly Shammi Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor came together with Jaanwar in 1965 and it was also a big one. The film was the 6th highest grosser of that year.

Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra also made a mark with 1 film each in Top 10. Dharmendra and Raaj Kumar’s Kaajal was 10th highest grosser of the year. Meena Kumari was the lead star of the film.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office grossers of 1965:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Waqt 3.50 2. Jab Jab Phool Khile 3 3. Himalay Ki God Mein 2.50 4. Arzoo 2.25 5. Guide 2 6. Jaanwar 1.75 7. Khandaan 1.50 8. Gumnaam 1.40 9. Mere Sanam 1.25 10. Kaajal 1.20

