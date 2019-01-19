Box Office Collections: Why Cheat India Has A Shockingly Low Start, Other Releases Too Get Terribly Impacted By Uri – The Surgical Strike

Box Office Collections: Strange are the twists and turns that take place at the Box Office. On one end there is Uri – The Surgical Strike that is doing Blockbuster business at the Box Office. On the other hand Why Cheat India has taken a shockingly low start at theaters. Though the film didn’t really have much of a hype going for it, one still expected an opening of around 5-6 crore. After all, audiences have been gladly accepted different genres and subjects and this Soumik Sen directed film promised to offer one.

However what transpired in reality was something altogether different, what with the opening collections not even coming close to what was predicted. The numbers that have come out are just unbelievable, what with not even 2 crore coming in as the collections are just around 1.71 crore. There was no opening whatsoever and then footfalls didn’t even improve during the afternoon or evening shows. In fact it was a very unpleasant scenario inside theaters as one could practically count the number of people who had stepped in.

One wouldn’t have bargained for this kind of an opening for a film featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, even though he hasn’t been in the best of his career phase. After all, he does bring in face value to a film. Still, a complete rejection on the very first day is a very unwelcome sign for Why Cheat India since the reviews as well as audience word of mouth are mixed too.

As for the other three notable releases of the week, Fraud Saiyaan, Bombairiya and Rangeela Raja, there were hardly any shows allocated to them. As a result, even the combined collections of these films is less than 1 crore which pretty much tells the tale.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

