Uri: The Surgical strike Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): It is working wonders at the ticket windows across the country. The movie has exceeded all the expectations and is on the verge of emerging as one of the biggest hits in 2019. On its second Friday, Vicky Kaushal starrer has surprisingly collected in the same range or greater than its opening day.

As per the early trends, Uri: The Surgical Strike has done a business of 7-9 crores* on its second Friday i.e. day 8. It’s a huge surprise that the movie which already opened on an exceeding note is raking similar or greater numbers on its 8th day. Well, such a trending shows the universal acceptance of the movie.

At the end of second Friday, Uri has made a total collection of 77.94-79.94 crores* and looking at the momentum at the box office, it is aiming to enter 100 crore club in second weekend itself and will go past the 150 crore mark in a lifetime run. If it maintains the similar rate, we don’t see any reason why it could not touch the 175 crore mark as well. Vote down in the poll below the article to share your predictions.

Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar says casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk, and they tackled it by allocating the movie a suitable budget.

“Casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk in itself. We made the film with the kind of budget that would be reasonable for a film with Vicky in the lead,” Dhar said.

