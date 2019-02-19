Box Office Collections: Gully Boy Is 4th Highest Grosser Of Alia Bhatt!

Gully Boy is on a record-breaking spree for all those associated. On a way of becoming the highest grossing movie of 2019 after Uri: The Surgical Strike, the musical-drama is also set to become the biggest hit of Alia Bhatt. With its Monday collections, Gully Boy has surpassed Kapoor and Sons and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in Alia’s highest grossing movies.

After leaving behind Udta Punjab (60 crores), Dear Zindagi (68 crores) and Student Of The Year on Sunday, Gully Boy added another 8.65 crores on Monday, taking the total to 81.10 crores. On its 5th day, the movie crossed the lifetime collections of Kapoor and Sons (73.03 crores) and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (78 crores), to become the fourth highest grosser of Alia Bhatt.

With positive word-of-mouth and strong momentum amongst the targeted audience, Gully Boy is looking forward to becoming the all-time highest grosser of Alia Bhatt.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who delivered a power-packed performance in Raazi and Gully Boy, is now looking forward to the release of projects like Kalank and Brahmastra. She believes her movies appeal to audiences across all age groups, including children.

Nevertheless, she would love to do a film specifically for children.

“I would definitely love to do a (children’s) project if I do get the opportunity to. I feel the kids connect with me through the various projects that I take on. I would like to think that most of my films are enjoyed across age groups,” Alia told IANS in an email.

