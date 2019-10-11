2019 is proving to be a great year for Bollywood & box office so far. 9 months of this year have passed and everyone, if we talk about fans, producers, exhibitors, and distributors, is pretty happy.

There have been many surprise successes and hit films this year. On top of that, there have been many films which surprised everyone by entering the 100 crores and 200 crores club. If Uri: The Surgical Strike & Kabir Singh shocked everyone in the first half, films like Chhichhore, Dream Girl, Mission Mangal surprised big time in the 3rd quarter of this year.

Let’s have a look at how the first 9 months of this year have performed compared to the first 9 months of 2018.

1 The cumulative total of Top 10 Bollywood movies of the first 9 months is 1823.04 crores* compared to 1634.27 crores last year.

2 There have been 17 successful films this year (9 months) including Plus, Hit, Super Hit & Blockbuster. 2018 had 18 successful films in the first 9 months which means the success rate is pretty neck to neck compared to last year.

Overall, it’s been a better year for Bollywood so far and considering the way War has started the last quarter we can expect big numbers in the next three months. Not to forget, we have big films like Housefull 4, Good News, Dabangg 3 lined up and films like Bala, Marjaavaan, Mardaani 2 being other potential hits.

