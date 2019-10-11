Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His Highest Grosser; Badhaai Ho Is History Now

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl has managed to pull off some footfalls despite options like War and Joker working really well amongst cinegoers. The movie has closed his fourth week by achieving a huge feat as it has emerged as highest grosser for the actor.

In its fourth week, Dream Girl earned 4.75 crores approx, thus taking collection to 137.60 crores. With the given figure, the movie has surpassed Ayushmann’s own Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores) and Raees (137.51 crores) in the list of Bollywood’s All Time Grossers.

Badhaai Ho which released last year, was Ayushmann’s highest grosser and Dream Girl has beaten it just before wrapping up its theatrical run. It has an outside chance of taking over Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, Dream Girl narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

After the movie took decent start at ticket windows, Ayushmann said, “I’m delighted that ‘Dream Girl‘ has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried my hand at a mass entertainer with ‘Dream Girl‘ and I’m happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero,” Ayushmann said.

