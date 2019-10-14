Box Office Race To The 300 Crore Club: War VS No. Of Days Taken By Sanju, Baahubali 2 & Others To Touch The Mark

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer is continuing its rollicking run at the ticket windows. Owing to the impressive jumps on the second Saturday and Sunday, the movie is cruising towards the celebrated mark of 300 crores.

On second Sunday i.e. on day 12, War collected another 13.20 crores and took the total to 271.65 crores. The movie is expected to show a little drop today but eyes are set on how much will it dip from second Friday’s 7.10 crores. While War is all set to become 9th Hindi movie to cross 300 crore mark in domestic market, the only interesting thing to watch out for is, in how many days will it achieve the feat?

Let’s take a look 300 crore grossing Hindi movies and the days they took to cover the mark:

PK (2014)

Lifetime: 339.50 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 17 days

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Lifetime: 320.34 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 20 days

Sultan

Lifetime: 300.45 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 35 days

Dangal

Lifetime: 387.39 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 13 days

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Lifetime: 511.30 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 10 days

Tiger Zinda Hai

Lifetime: 339.16 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 16 days

Padmaavat

Lifetime: 300.26 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 47-49 days

Sanju

Lifetime: 341.22 crores

Number of days taken to enter 300 crore club: 16 days

Going by the trend, War is set to enter 300 crore club by third Saturday or Sunday, making up for 18-19 days in all. Let’s wait and see!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!