Mission Mangal: Post Whopping 200 Crores At Box Office, Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Are Excited For Its Digital Premiere!

Actors Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu are hoping that Mission Mangal will reach to wider audience for a bigger impact, with its digital premiere on Hotstar.

“Mission Mangal is an homage to the scientists of our country who silently strive to make a mark. They are the true heroes who have become a source of inspiration to our next generation,” Akshay said.

“With its digital premiere on Hotstar VIP, this story of resilience will travel into the homes of millions of people,” he added.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal revolves around the story of India’s Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission. It also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on August 15. It had its digital premiere on October 10 on Hotstar VIP.

Talking about it, Taapsee said: “Post Mission Mangal release, we received a lot of appreciation from fans especially kids who expressed their desire to become scientists. Such instances are a true testimony of a movie’s real success. With the movie now streaming on the digital platform, I am sure we will receive more such heart-warming videos and appreciation.”

The film about ordinary people doing extraordinary things and inspiring generations to dream big and achieve the impossible, worked well at the box office, and minted over 200 crore in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!