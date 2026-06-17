Arjun Sarja starrer Blast is enjoying a spectacular run at the Indian box office. It has gained the super-hit target and will soon enter the top 3 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 in India. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 20.

Fantastic run continues in week 3

There has been strict competition from Karuppu and Parima And Co, but Subash K Raj’s directorial refuses to slow down. As per Sacnilk, Blast added 88 lakh to its kitty on day 20. It witnessed a drop of only 5% on the third Tuesday.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 48.46 crore net. Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan co-starrer is made on a budget of 18 crore. It has registered returns of 30.46 crore, which converts to 169% in profit percentage. A super-hit!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 14.66 crore

Day 16: 1.30 crore

Day 17: 2.26 crore

Day 18: 2.65 crore

Day 19: 93 lakh

Day 20: 88 lakh

Total: 48.46 crore

Set to enter the top 3 Tamil grossers of 2026

Blast needs only 4.07 crore more in the kitty to beat not one but two Tamil releases of this year. It will surpass Parasakthi and Youth to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 194.38 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Blast: 40.44 crore (15 days) Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore

Blast Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 48.46 crore

ROI: 169%

India gross: 57.18 crore

Overseas gross: 14.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 71.23 crore

Verdict: Hit

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