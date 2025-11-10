Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror film, Black Phone 2, a sequel to the 2021 hit The Black Phone, has now entered its fourth week in theatres and achieved three milestones. The Ethan Hawke-starrer has crossed the $70 million mark in North America, surpassed $50 million in international markets, and exceeded $120 million in global earnings.

With these impressive figures, it now ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). As the critically acclaimed horror sequel continues its strong global run, it is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of one of The Conjuring Universe’s lesser-known entries – the 2019 film The Curse of La Llorona.

Read on to find out how close Black Phone 2 is to surpassing the supernatural thriller at the worldwide box office.

Black Phone 2 vs. The Curse of La Llorona – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures by Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.1 million

International: $50.3 million

Worldwide: $120.4 million

The Curse of La Llorona – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $54.7 million

International: $68.5 million

Worldwide: $123.2 million

Based on the above numbers, The Black Phone sequel currently trails The Conjuring Universe entry by roughly $2.8 million in worldwide earnings. Given its present momentum and despite its digital availability in some regions, Black Phone 2 is expected to surpass The Curse of La Llorona within the next few days.

How Black Phone 2 Compares With The Conjuring Franchise

Let’s take a look at how the remaining nine films in The Conjuring Universe have fared at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites: $492.7 million (as of today) The Nun (2018): $366.1 million The Conjuring 2 (2016): $321.4 million The Conjuring (2013): $319.5 million Annabelle: Creation (2017): $306.6 million The Nun II (2023): $269.7 million Annabelle (2014): $257.1 million Annabelle Comes Home (2019): $231.3 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): $206.4 million

With a current global total of $120.4 million, Black Phone 2 is yet to surpass any of the major films in The Conjuring Universe, although it is on track to overtake The Curse of La Llorona soon. However, outgrossing the other entries in the franchise appears unlikely for the horror sequel.

What Is Black Phone 2 About?

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

